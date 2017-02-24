Baby polar bear from Munich zoo explores outdoors

A 3-month old female polar bear cub was allowed to roam the outdoor compound at Munich's Zoo on Friday, marking the first time the press and visitors were able to catch a glimpse of her. Photo: Hellabrunn der Munchner Tierpark. (Photo: Custom)

MUNICH – A 3-month old female polar bear cub was allowed to roam the outdoor compound at Munich's Zoo on Friday, marking the first time the press and visitors were able to catch a glimpse of her.

The cub and mom Giovanna playfully explored their outdoor enclosure and even enjoyed a bite of pretzel.

The baby polar bear, which is not yet named, has been going by the name Q. A poll is open for the public to pick their favorite name for the little one.

Giovanna and the baby polar bear have been protected inside the mothering den until Friday.

