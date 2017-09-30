Belmont Sausage turkey drumstick products recalled

(Photo: ThinkStock)

WASHINGTON - Belmont Sausage Company, an Illinois-based meat establishment, recalled an undetermined number of smoked turkey products due to various health concerns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Saturday, citing misbranding and undeclared allergens as part of the recall. The affected turkey products contain milk, a known allergen which was not listed on the product labels.

The following smoked turkey drumstick products were produced from September 25, 2017, to September 27, 2017:

25-to-29-ounce plastic-lined, boxed packages containing 18 pieces of ' Wolverine Packing Co. complete protein solutions Smoked Turkey Drumsticks ,' with lot code 20144 .

,' with lot code . 20-to-24-ounce plastic-lined, boxed packages containing 18 pieces of 'Wolverine Packing Co. complete protein solutions Smoked Turkey Drumsticks,' with lot code 20148.

The incident was first spotted by the FSIS Inspection program as part of their routine label verification checks. So far, there has not been any confirmation of consumers affected by the recalled product.

The FSIS urges all consumers who purchased these products to either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions regarding the recall should contact the company at (847) 302-8011, or mike@belmontsausage.com.

