Black and Gold backers rally to ‘Save the Crew' at City Hall

NBC4 Staff and Associated Press , WKYC 1:30 PM. EDT October 22, 2017

Fans of the Columbus Crew are gathering at City Hall on Sunday for a “Save the Crew” rally, after owner Anthony Precourt announced his intentions to move Major League Soccer’s first club to Texas.

The rally is scheduled from noon-3pm.

Precourt, whose Precourt Sports Ventures has owned the Major League Soccer club since 2013, said Tuesday the team is no longer sustainable and will make the move unless a new, privately-financed stadium is built in downtown Columbus.

Precourt says the team needs more fan and financial support to compete in the growing league, and a move to a stadium in an urban center is the only way to accomplish that goal.

He says the team will stay in Columbus for 2018, but its future beyond that is unknown.
Precourt tweeted Thursday that he takes “full responsibility” for the situation.

