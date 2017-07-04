WKYC
Body recovered from Tinker's Creek identified as Garfield Heights teen

WKYC 4:26 PM. EDT July 04, 2017

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the body recovered from Tinker's Creek.

15-year-old Jalen Wise of Garfield Heights slid down a hill into Tinker's Creek Saturday around 5:45 p.m.

According to officials, search crews searched for Wise's body for two days but raging water caused difficulty.

His body was found by a couple Monday, about a mile downstream from where he entered the creek. 

