The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the body recovered from Tinker's Creek.
15-year-old Jalen Wise of Garfield Heights slid down a hill into Tinker's Creek Saturday around 5:45 p.m.
According to officials, search crews searched for Wise's body for two days but raging water caused difficulty.
His body was found by a couple Monday, about a mile downstream from where he entered the creek.
Body recovered from Tinker's Creek identified as Garfield Heights teen
