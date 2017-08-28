LIVE | Cleveland Bomb Squad: Suspicious package at West 117th RTA station

(Photo: Shane Snider, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Police Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious package at the West 117th Street RTA station.

Police at the scene tell WKYC the package is in a cement flower box next to the bus waiting station. A robot is being deployed to approach it.

Trains are still moving through the station, but they are not stopping there.

An RTA spokesperson says buses are still operating from that station, and can take passengers east or west, so they can transfer to a train.

