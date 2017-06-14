Brinkman charged with three counts of aggravated murder for North Royalton killings

Police in North Royalton have charged George Brinkman with 3 counts aggravated murder, 3 counts kidnapping, 1 count tampering with evidence in the deaths of three women who were found in their home on Sunday.
