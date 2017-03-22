Broadway streetscaping in Lorain could be coming

The city of Lorain could see some serious upgrades.

Plans for a revitalized “streetscape” on the main thoroughfare, Broadway, could be the first step in bringing Lorain closer to seeing a thriving downtown.

The move is about taking Broadway into the 21st century.

The sidewalks and curbs would see a facelift and lighting would be upgraded as well.

The hope would be creating a scene similar to the rendering provided by the Mayor’s Office in Lorain. Full shops would abound. The streets would be freshly paved and a number of people would be walking around downtown.

Councilwoman Mary Springowski says the plan could really influence a revamped downtown area, namely in bringing more folks to enjoy Lorain. “Wouldn’t it be nice to come out and be able to sit out and eat in the nicer weather?” Springowski said.

Currently Broadway has some empty building, chipped facades, graffiti and plywood boarding up broken windows and entryways.

This isn’t the sight officials want visitors to see when they come to the historic downtown.

Besides the streetscaping leaders agree they will have to work with developers to see a complete revamp. “If there’s a developer that wants to come in… let me know. If they want a gift basket I’ll get them one if they want a puppy. I’ll buy them a puppy. I don’t care. We have a lot to offer here.”

That kind of enthusiasm is not only indicative of Springowski’s “at-large” seat on City Council, but her place in Lorain’s history. Her family emigrated because of work at the shipyards. Her forbearers witnessed Lorain at its height when heavy industry, including steel mills were thriving.

Broadway was a vibrant busy place, but now that splendor has somewhat diminished. She’s hoping streetscaping could begin a process towards renewal.

ODOT is expected to begin June 1, Springowski said.

Leaders’ greatest fear is having to do the work twice, so they’re hoping to have funding plans in place well before then.

She says city leaders understand the question of funding still looms, however committee meetings are expected to begin next week.

WKYC