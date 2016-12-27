Browns bad season put CLE Food Bank on a winning streak

It began with a GoFundMe page and led to perhaps the most unexpected financial windfall that the Cleveland Food Bank has ever seen.

Earlier this season, when the Browns were losing, Cam Carmen and his friends decided to start a fund for an end of the season “perfect season” parade if the team lost every game.

Little did they know they would exceed their $2,000 goal, and little did they expect the team would pull off a win this past weekend.

The question next came up over what to do with that cash. The guys decided to donate.

“People are actually more excited now that it’s not the parade,” Carmen said. “People are like ‘you know what? We didn’t like the parade idea,’ but now that it’s going to Cleveland Food Bank, here’s $25.”

The giving has yet to stop and on Tuesday it passed the $10,000 mark.

Officials at the food bank say that money will provide about 40,000 meals and comes at a time when people really need it.

“People are making tough choices between food and paying their utility bills, buying gifts for their family,” said Jamie Sullivan, Cleveland Food Bank.

The Browns have been their partner for years, which is why the fans picked them as the place to help.