BRUNSWICK -- Brunswick Police are working to resolve an "emergency situation" on Bennington Boulevard at the Oxford Heights Condo Complex.



Brunswick Police are urging people to stay out of the area off of Pearl Road, and asking those who live in the area to stay in their homes. BPD is asking that residents not call unless it is an emergency requiring police, fire, or ambulance assistance.



