Car crashes into Murphy's Law bar after Brooklyn Police pursuit

Murphy's Law (Photo: WKYC-TV)

BROOKLYN - Brooklyn Police are searching for suspects this morning after a pursuit that ended in a car crashing into Murphy’s Law Irish Pub in Cleveland late Saturday night.

The suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a tan Buick, struck the rear end of a blue Hyundai, causing it to crash into the front of the bar after police were chasing the Buick eastbound on Memphis Avenue.

Cleveland Police say the vehicle Brooklyn Police were in the pursuit with struck two vehicles, both not associated with the chase.

Eyewitnesses told WKYC Saturday night while at the scene that an older woman was behind the wheel of the blue Hyundai at the time and say they saw three or four males jump out of the tan car, fleeing the scene. This has not been confirmed by Brooklyn Police yet, however.

This bar became famous during the run of “The Drew Carey Show,” when it was called The Warsaw Tavern.

© 2017 WKYC-TV