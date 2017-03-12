Car crashes into Murphy's Law bar

Murphy's Law (Photo: WKYC-TV)

BROOKLYN - Brooklyn Police are searching for suspects this morning after car crashed into Murphy’s Law Irish Pub in Cleveland Saturday night.

The suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a tan Buick, struck the rear end of a blue Hyundai, causing it to crash into the front of the bar.

This bar became famous during the run of “The Drew Carey Show,” when it was called The Warsaw Tavern.

