CFL team hires former Baylor Football Coach Art Briles

HAMILTON, Ont. - Former Baylor Head Football Coach Art Briles has been announced as assistant head coach offense for a Canadian Football League team.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday in a press release that 61-year-old Briles was joining the coaching staff.
Briiles was fired in 2016 in wake to a sexual assault scandal involving Baylor football players.
He was the head coach at Baylor for eight seasons from 2008 to 2015. Baylor won back to back Big 12 Championships (2013-2014) marking only the second achievement in league history and first since the University of Oklahoma.
