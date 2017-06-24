Chardon police caution residents about small black bear

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Parma Fire Department treats 3 family overdoses in same day
-
Michael Symon's Cleveland Hts home up for sale
-
What's next for Meadowbrook Market Square
-
Battle over GOP Senate health care bill
-
Michael Symon brings charity Five Star Sensation back to CLE
-
Chef Michael Symon selling Cleveland Heights home
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
Lonz Winery on Middle Bass Island opens for first time in 17 years
-
Woman struck and killed on I-71
-
Outrage in Painesville after officer allegedly mistreats dying dog
More Stories
-
FORECAST | Cooler temperatures continue!Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
-
Paul Sciria, WKYC's first full-time news reporter,…Jun 24, 2017, 3:37 p.m.
-
Hunger doesn't take a vacation: Organizations…Jun 24, 2017, 6:26 p.m.