Child, grandmother die in overnight house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two people, including a child, have died in an overnight house fire.

Cleveland Fire Chief Calvillo says an 8-year-old girl and her 60-year-old grandmother both died.

First responders performed CRP on both victims and transported them to a local hospital.

Chief Calvillo says the fire is under investigation, and started on the first floor.

It's not clear who dialed 911, or if anyone else was in the house at the time of the fire.

Chief Calvillo says the none of the smoke detectors in the home were working.

The fire broke out on Cleveland's west side just before 2:30 a.m. at 3467 Granton Avenue.

The victims identities have not been released.

