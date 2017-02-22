Chippewa Lake Body Found - Tiffany Tarpley

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Divers find body in Chippewa Lake
-
VERIFY: How does Aldi food stack up vs. national brands
-
Surgeon sentenced life in prison
-
First AM Weather For Wednesday, Feb 22, 2017
-
Tale of the tape: Dairy Queen robbery foiled
-
This is Us episode 16 aftershow
-
Abandoned puppies found in Streetsboro
-
Akron murder suspect arrested
-
11 p.m. weather forecast for February 21, 2017
-
International Adoption Agency raided in Strongsville
More Stories
-
Medina County | Body pulled from Chippewa LakeFeb 21, 2017, 4:58 p.m.
-
2 Cleveland firefighters hurt in Eliot Avenue blazeFeb 22, 2017, 6:46 a.m.
-
VERIFY | Aldi vs. National Brands taste testFeb 21, 2017, 11:24 p.m.