City of Cleveland Releases Statement on Arco Facility Fire in East Cleveland

A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in East Cleveland, at the Arco facility, a recycling landfill on Noble Road.

Below is a statement from the City of Cleveland:

“The City of Cleveland was alerted to an active fire today at the recently closed Arco facility in East Cleveland. The East Cleveland Fire Department and the Ohio EPA are the lead agencies on this matter.

We have been working with our partners at the EPA, the City of East Cleveland and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to oversee the mitigation of cleanup and removal of the material from this site. The Ohio EPA has allocated more than $6 million to assist in this effort.

Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Cleveland today sent staff to install air quality monitoring equipment onsite and in the surrounding community. The City of Cleveland is in agreement with the Ohio EPA’s findings that none of the air quality results collected so far show any health concerns for residents near the site.