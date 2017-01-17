City suspends search and recovery of family's plane

Lake Erie recovery effort (Photo: Barry Wolf, WKYC-TV)

The question was asked in 1981 when a commander with the Air Force Thunderbirds crashed after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport: How could the airport better prevent crashes over water and respond?

On Tuesday it was asked again, however the answer was not so clear.

“These are accidents that I believe had nothing to do with Burke Lakefront airport and so I don’t know how to answer that question,” said Khalid Bahhur, commissioner.

It was the same day the city announced its final update on a plane that went down days before New Year’s, killing the Fleming Family as well as Brian and Megan Casey.

The total cost of the search and recovery has not yet been disclosed, while officials say they retrieved more than 300 pieces comprising the majority of the aircraft.

They also have human remains which are still being tested.

“Ongoing comparison testing is underway to confirm that these profiles match specific individual profiles that were provided by relatives of the passengers,” Bahhur said.

The last deadly crash at Burke was in 2008 when a 68-year old pilot possibly had a medical emergency.

As for the most recent crash, the cause may not be known for several more months. The NTSB is still reviewing the plane’s cockpit voice recorder and will release a final report.

(© 2017 WKYC)