CLE Clothing Company Gives Back

CLE Clothing Company makes good on a holiday clothing drive.

Megan Gallagher, WKYC 11:25 PM. EDT March 26, 2017

The CLE Clothing Company is making good on a promise, three months later.

In December, they ran a clothing drive where every hat, pair of socks, or hoodie that was purchased would be matched with a donated piece of the same clothing to a local shelter or homeless organization.

On Sunday, 6,000 articles of donated clothing went to the Random Acts of Kindness Group, the West Side Catholic Center, Saint Pascal's Helping Hands, and the Malachi Center.

The retail store closed for the day to complete the collection and donation of all the clothes.

