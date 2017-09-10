Cleveland APL takes in Florida pets, cuts adoption fees

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland APL needs help adopting out cats and dogs to make room for animals who've relocated from Florida to Cleveland.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, 12 dogs and 20 cats who were at shelters in the path of Hurricane Irma, arrived at the Cleveland APL.

Cleveland APL President and CEO, Sharon Harvey, says adoption fees have been cut in half for this weekend, and for cats one year and older which are already there.

Harvey says when the Cleveland APL does adopt out the incoming Florida pets, that they plan to give the money back to the shelters there.

The reduced adoption fees run through Sunday at the Cleveland APL in Tremont.

The cat part of the promotion is also extended to the APL adoption center at the PetSmart in Parma.

