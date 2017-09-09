Cleveland APL takes in Florida pets, reduces adoption fees

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
-
Irma expected to get stronger before it hits Florida
-
Irma approaches Florida
-
What you can do if you were hit in Equifax data breach
-
Couple flies to Europe to avoid Irma
-
6 p.m. weather forecast for Sept. 9, 2017
-
Geek Out: What is storm surge?
-
Mike Strmac from Universal Windows Direct joins Danielle Serino
-
Regal Cinemas tightens age limits at R-rated movies
-
One for the money: Equifax dos and don'ts
More Stories
-
Hurricane Irma restrengthens to Category 4, moves…Sep. 4, 2017, 5:10 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma: Everything to know about the historic stormSep. 7, 2017, 5:49 a.m.
-
Staying put in the eye of the stormSep. 9, 2017, 6:47 p.m.