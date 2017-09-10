Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Police stand together during pregame

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
-
Geek Out: What is storm surge?
-
What you can do if you were hit in Equifax data breach
-
WKYC Breaking Live Video
-
WTSP Live Video
-
Irma approaches Florida
-
WTLV Live Video
-
Couple flies to Europe to avoid Irma
-
Cleveland APL takes in Florida pets, reduces adoption fees
-
11AM Hurricane Irma Update
More Stories
-
Pittsburgh Steelers defeat Cleveland Browns, 21-18,…Sep 10, 2017, 4:00 p.m.
-
Hurricane Irma makes second landfall in Florida,…Sep. 4, 2017, 5:10 p.m.
-
Lorain native rides out Hurricane IrmaSep 10, 2017, 5:03 p.m.