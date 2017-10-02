Cleveland Clinic and Humana partner for $0 Premium Medicare Advantage Plans

Cleveland Clinic (Photo: WKYC)

Cleveland Clinic has announced the formation of two new $0 premium Medicare Advantage health plans, to improve experience and care in Northeast Ohio.

The new Humana Cleveland Clinic Preferred Medicare will provide affordable access patient-focused expert doctors, nurses and facilities for people with Medicare in Cuyahoga County.

This new partnership implements Humana's Medicare Advantage expertise with Cleveland Clinic's clinical experience. The plan will provide people with affordable health plans options, and help those with Medicare achieve their best health through a coordinated member service.

During this year Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan enrollment period from October 15 to December 7 the new plan will be offered, with plan coverage beginning January 1, 2018.

The new Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plan for those with Medicare, and a Medicare Advantage Dual-Eligible Special Needs (D-SNP) plan for individuals covered by both Medicare and Medicaid and soon except a $0 monthly premium, $0 primary care physician office visit copay, $0 copay for a 30-day supply of Tier-1 prescription drugs, and no referrals required to see in-network specialists.

Humana and Cleveland Clinic both want to provide Cuyahoga County with the best care possible. The Humana Cleveland Clinic Preferred Medicare plans help patients achieve their best health by advocating for access to proactive health screenings with programs focused on preventing illness, improved care for people living with chronic illness, and more personal time with health professionals and personalized care.

The Humana Cleveland Clinic Preferred Medicare Plans will supplement care approaches by using current tools, data, information, and access to care, to make the most out of the time physicians spend with patients

