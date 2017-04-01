WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Cleveland House Fire Burns 1 Man

Fire destroys home on Park Avenue in Cleveland.

Megan Gallagher, WKYC 11:21 PM. EDT April 01, 2017

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Fire crews confirm a house fire in the 6700 block of Park Avenue sent one person to the hospital late Saturday night.

A fire department spokesperson says a man was transported to an area hospital for burns.

Several other people in the multi-unit home were able to escape.

The home is next to a large factory, but fiberglass siding was able to prevent the fire from spreading there.

There were also no working smoke detectors in the structure.

Firefighters were still on scene as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

 

 

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories