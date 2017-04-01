Cleveland House Fire Burns 1 Man

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Fire crews confirm a house fire in the 6700 block of Park Avenue sent one person to the hospital late Saturday night.

A fire department spokesperson says a man was transported to an area hospital for burns.

Update on Building fire-6700 block of Park avenue.

1 burned victim. — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) April 2, 2017

Several other people in the multi-unit home were able to escape.

The home is next to a large factory, but fiberglass siding was able to prevent the fire from spreading there.

There were also no working smoke detectors in the structure.

Firefighters were still on scene as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

