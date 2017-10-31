Cleveland Independents Restaurant Week I The Top Rated Restaurants on Yelp

Cleveland Independents Restaurant Week begins tomorrow and features over 80 restaurants across Northeast Ohio. So, in order to make sure you seek out the best of the best, we put together a list of the restaurants with a 4.5 or more star rating on Yelp.

1. Merchant Street - 5 stars

2. Astoria Cafe & Market - 4.5 stars

3. Batuqui: The Flavor of Brazil - 4.5 stars

4. Edwins Leadership & Restaurant - 4.5 stars

5. L'Albatros Brasserie - 4.5 stars

6. Taki's Greek Kitchen - 4.5 stars

To see what's on the menu during this November's restaurant week: click here.

© 2017 WKYC-TV