Cleveland Indians beat Kansas City Royals 5-0 behind Trevor Bauer's strong outing

KANSAS CITY - Trevor Bauer continued his recent run of solid pitching as the Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 5-0 at Kauffman Stadium.

Bauer (12-8) went six and a third scoreless innings and struck out four KC batters. He is now 5-0 with a 1.99 ERA over his last seven appearances, six of which were starts.

In addition, the Tribe became the first team in baseball this year to have three 12-game winners, with Bauer joining Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco in that department.

Saturday's game also marked the return of All-Star third baseman José Ramírez, who had missed the last two contests after being hit by a pitch against the Minnesota Twins. J-Ram picked up right where he left off with a long RBI double off the center field wall to give the Indians a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Roberto Pérez added to the scoring with a two-run double in the fourth. An RBI double in the fifth by Jay Bruce made it 4-0 and chases Royals starter Jason Vargas (14-7) from the game.

Austin Jackson also stayed hot with two hits, including an RBI single in the eighth to make it 5-0.

Having dropped the first two of a three-game series, the Royals now find themselves seven and a half games behind the Indians in the AL Central race. The Tribe will go for the sweep at 2:15 ET Sunday afternoon, with Danny Salazar (5-5, 3.92 ERA) taking the mound against Jason Hammel (5-9, 4.74)

