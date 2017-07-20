Cleveland Indians' first baseman Carlos Santana hosts charity bowling event in Downtown CLE

Cleveland Indians' first baseman Carlos Santana hosted a charity bowling event Thursday evening.

The event was held at The Corner Alley in Downtown Cleveland from 6 to 9 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will benefit local Cleveland foundations including Cleveland Clinic Children’s, the Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland, and the Cleveland Police Foundation.

Jose Ramierz, Edwin Encarnacion, Fransico Lindor, Danny Salizar, and coach Sandy Alomar were all in attendance at Thursday's event.

The bowling event allowed fans a unique opportunity to meet and engage with Santana, his teammates, and friends.

The bowling event allowed fans a unique opportunity to meet and engage with Santana, his teammates, and friends.

In addition to bowling, attendees were also able to participate in autograph and photo sessions, a valuable silent auction, raffle, and prizes.

