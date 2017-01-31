Cleveland is a foodie town: We check out Taco Tontos

Tripadvisor (Photo: Tripadvisor)

All this week on Channel 3 News at 7, we are featuring restaurants and their dishes that you told us on our Facebook page to check out. Several people gave a big thumbs up to Taco Tontos.

Taco Tontos has two locations, one on Madison Avenue in Lakewood, the other in downtown Kent.

They specialize in burritos and tacos and only use fresh ingredients in dishes.

They also make special margarita's, like a blackberry margarita, at their Lakewood location.

Bar manager Sandi Gobis and server and bartender Dee Maline talk with Jim Donovan and Sara Shookman about the restaurants and why they have so many repeat customers.

You can watch the interview in the player above.



