WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 5 closing alerts
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Cleveland is a foodie town: We check out Taco Tontos

Cleveland is a foodie town: Taco Tontos

Ann Geyser, WKYC 8:19 PM. EST January 31, 2017

All this week on Channel 3 News at 7, we are featuring restaurants and their dishes that you told us on our Facebook page to check out. Several people gave a big thumbs up to Taco Tontos.

Taco Tontos has two locations, one on Madison Avenue in Lakewood, the other in downtown Kent.

They specialize in burritos and tacos and only use fresh ingredients in dishes.

They also make special margarita's, like a blackberry margarita, at their Lakewood location. 

Bar manager Sandi Gobis and server and bartender Dee Maline talk with Jim Donovan and Sara Shookman about the restaurants and why they have so many repeat customers.

You can watch the interview in the player above. 
 

 

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories