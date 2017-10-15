Cleveland leaders promote safety and healthy living with Ride2Achieve program

On your mark. Get set. Go!

The Cleveland Division of Police along with several other community partners are launching a new initiative.

The Ride2Achieve Challenge program kicked off with a city-wide bike tour, Saturday Oct 15.





High school students from the Public Safety Career Pipeline Program, police officers from the Cleveland Division of Police,and community members all participated in the bike tour.

The program aims to encourage students in grades K-8 to safely walk or ride their bicycles to school and to build community trust between police officers and our youth.

Ride2Achieve is a collaboration between the Cleveland Division of Police, Cleveland Metropolitan School District, Bike Cleveland, Channel 3 News, ESPN Radio and Hot Cards.

From October to March, students will have the chance to win a bike for their achievements in five areas:

1. Attendance

2. Academics

3. Most improved,

4. Chief of Police Citizenship

5. An essay on " What actions can you take to make a difference in your community. "

All applications must be submitted electronically by March 31, 2018.

