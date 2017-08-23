Cleveland man sentenced to 20 years for rape

(Photo: Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

A Cleveland man was sentenced to 20 years in Summit County Common Pleas Court,Wednesday.

Daniel Gibbons, 26, of Brookside Drive pled guilty to two counts of rape.

In July of 2015, Gibbons was with another male when they met up with the man's girlfriend and her friend. Gibbons later raped the girl's friend.

He was sentenced to 20 years by Judge Oldfield. He must serve his entire sentence and is not eligible for early release.

Gibbons is now labeled a Tier III sex offender.

© 2017 WKYC-TV