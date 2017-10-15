Cleveland NAACP reacts to Euclid Mayor's decision to terminate Officer Amiott

(Photo: Johnson, Faith)

The City of Euclid and Euclid Police have gained the attention of the Cleveland Branch NAACP in light of recent issues.

The Cleveland NAACP has been observing police and community relations in Euclid due to extreme brutality, racial profiling, and city officials ignoring the needs and wants of the community.

The NAACP believes residents of the city deserve law enforcement officials who perform their law abiding responsibilities with competence.

The NAACP recognizes Euclid Mayor Kirsten Gail's decision to eliminate, Officer Michael Amiott employment as a city police officer.

Officer Amiott was caught on camera beating Richard Hubbard III, this among other incidents has drawn unwanted negative attention to policing in Euclid.

The NAACP commends Mayor Kirsten Gail and views the termination of Officer Amiott as a step forward for the City of Euclid and its community.

© 2017 WKYC-TV