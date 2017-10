(Photo: Johnson, Faith)

Cleveland Police Department is seeking the help of the public in finding a 5 year old boy.

Damian Perry Jr. was taken by his non-custodial mother, Carmen Taylor, 31, from 901 Ida.

Police are reporting this as a kidnapping.

Anyone with information regarding the kidnapping of Damian or the whereabouts of Carmen are asked to call 216-621-1234 or 911.

