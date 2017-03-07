Cleveland Police arrest suspect in killing of 15 year-old

Cleveland Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 15 year-old boy Saturday.
Police arrested 19 year-old, Noah Allen, Tuesday.
According to police, officers responded to E. 86th Street and Congress Court , Saturday around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a boy shot around 7:30 p.m.
The 15 year-old boy was transported to University Hospitals where he died from a gunshot wound.
According to reports, two boys,15 and 16, were in the back seat of a Jeep driven by a man who had a front seat passenger as well.
At some point, the front seat passenger pointed a handgun at the two boys and demanded money.
The 16 year-old gave the suspect his cash and then both boys got out of the Jeep and ran.
The suspect then fired shots at both boys and struck the 15-year-old, who fell to the ground, while the other boy ran to a home for help.
No further information is available at this time.
