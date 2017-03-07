Cleveland Police arrest suspect in killing of 15 year-old

Noah Allen,19 (Photo: Cleveland Police)

Cleveland Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 15 year-old boy Saturday.

Police arrested 19 year-old, Noah Allen, Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to E. 86th Street and Congress Court , Saturday around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a boy shot around 7:30 p.m.

The 15 year-old boy was transported to University Hospitals where he died from a gunshot wound.

According to reports, two boys,15 and 16, were in the back seat of a Jeep driven by a man who had a front seat passenger as well.

At some point, the front seat passenger pointed a handgun at the two boys and demanded money.

The 16 year-old gave the suspect his cash and then both boys got out of the Jeep and ran.

The suspect then fired shots at both boys and struck the 15-year-old, who fell to the ground, while the other boy ran to a home for help.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with WKYC for updates as they become available.

(© 2017 WKYC)