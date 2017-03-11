Cleveland Police investigate, seek help in possible abduction

Cleveland Police are investigating a possible abduction that occurred Saturday around 10 a.m.at East 89 Street and Carnegie Avenue. (Photo: Cleveland Police Department)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Police are investigating a possible abduction that occurred Saturday around 10 a.m. at East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue.

The vehicle is first seen in the parking lot in the video. At 10:08:53, the male is seen grabbing the female on the sidewalk.

Witnesses told police they saw a muscular, black male standing about 5’7” in height who was wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants grab and beating a black female, forcing her into a vehicle.

The female is described as slender, standing about 5’4” in height and wearing a black jacket. Witnesses say she also had on a tan shirt, a white knit hat, and blue jeans and was carrying a large brown purse.

The suspected vehicle in the abduction is a black Audi SUV sedan with a possible partial plate of ‘GWT.’

Police say further information indicates the license plate may have been bent. Witnesses followed the Audi and reported they saw the male leave the vehicle and bend the plates.

Anyone with information to this incident is asked to call 216-623-3084. Cleveland Police need help identifying the male and female in this video. If you think you see the described vehicle, you’re asked to call 911.

Here is a video from Cleveland Police:

