Cleveland police officer found not guilty for shooting death of unarmed man

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Deadly ride accident at Ohio State Fair
-
911 audio: Woman bitten by boa constrictor
-
State of Ohio executes Ronald Phillips
-
911 call: Mechanical arm separated during deadly ride accident
-
New Willoughby winery honors the past
-
Teen discusses video of deadly Ohio State Fair incident
-
Fire ball ride had previous problems
-
Witnesses of Ohio State Fair ride accident: 'We heard them hit the ground'
-
Final AM Weather - 7-28-2017
-
Cool Mist Fans Under $17 - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Trump names new Chief of Staff to replace Reince PriebusJul 28, 2017, 5:01 p.m.
-
Family of 18-year-old killed at Ohio State Fair to…Jul 28, 2017, 5:34 p.m.
-
FORECAST | Sun-filled Weekend, Wind Continues SaturdayFeb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.