Cleveland Police rolls out community ice cream truck

Cleveland Police debuts "Let's Chill Together" ice cream truck Sunday.

The ice cream truck is part of Cleveland's " Safe Summer 2017" initiative that aims to help Cleveland residents, especially youth, enjoy a safer summer.

Completely staffed by Cleveland Police, the truck will will visit local neighborhoods and hand out free ice cream all summer long.

Cleveland's own Pierre's Ice Cream partnered with Police donating more than 10,000 units of ice cream.

Be on the look out for the truck in your neighborhood!

© 2017 WKYC-TV