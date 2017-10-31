Cleveland Restaurant Week kicks off

CLEVELAND – Many locally owned and operated eateries across northeast Ohio will have deals going on this month for Cleveland Restaurant Week.

The event, put on by Cleveland Independents, runs from November 1st through November 15th with 52 restaurants participating. These restaurants are offering a three-course prix fixe dinner for $33.

Tim Bando, owner and chef at Grove Hill in Chagrin Falls, says, “It’s a great opportunity for us to bring in new customers, new business, people who haven’t tried our restaurant before and give them a nice little sample of different things that we do at a reasonable price.”

“We’re just giving them a chance to experience something that they man not experience on a daily basis,” says David Culi of the Hyde Park Restaurant Group.

The menus will have options and change over the 2 weeks so you can mix it up according to your taste buds. And for those regular customers, Zack Bruell says he has something cooking up for them too.

“We’re also doing stuff that’s not on the menu. We’re trying to mix it up for regular customers, people that do frequent our restaurants, it’s not the same old thing,” says Bruell.

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit www.clevelandrestaurantweek.com

