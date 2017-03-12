Cleveland RTA bus shot at Sunday morning, driver being treated for minor injuries

A Cleveland RTA bus was shot at early Sunday morning. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - A Cleveland RTA bus was shot at Sunday morning around 4 a.m. at West 44th Street and Lorain.

Police were on the scene investigating witness’s reports, saying they heard multiple gunshots.

One bullet went through the RTA driver’s side front window and another bullet hole was found across the street in a window of the Spanish American Committee building.

Police on the scene, along with RTA officials, tell WKYC that the driver had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital where the individual is being treated. The driver was not directly hit by a bullet.

Police who were on the scene also say that they’re looking for two suspects along with their car, which is believed to be a silver four-door Saab.

Cleveland RTA confirms that four passengers were on board and did not appear to be injured -- none of them were sent to the hospital.

Cleveland Police Department Special Investigative Unit is investigating the incident with Cleveland Transit Police assisting.

No further information is available at this time.

© 2017 WKYC-TV