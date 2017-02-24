Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention this weekend: Photos

The 2nd annual Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention opened at 2 p.m. Friday at the First Merit Convention Center at 300 Lakeside Avenue and runs through 8 p.m. Sunday. (Photo: WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - The 2nd annual Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention opened at 2 p.m. Friday at the First Merit Convention Center at 300 Lakeside Avenue. It runs all weekend through 8 p.m. Sunday.

The first Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention last year was wildly successful and this current one is expected to be even better.

Check out all the information on tickets, times and special guests at Cleveland Tattoo Arts Convention

Check out the photo gallery below!

