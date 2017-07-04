Coast Guard searching for 2 missing kayakers from Black River in Lorain

45-foot response boat. (Photo: Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Sabo, Coast Guard)

CLEVELAND - The Coast Guard is looking for two missing kayakers from western Lake Erie and the Black River in Lorain.

Officials say 27-year-old Nicole Launert and 30-year-old Mike Smith did not return back to their boat launch in Lorain on Tuesday. The owner of Grumpy’s Bait and Tackle called the Coast Guard Station Lorain around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, to tell them that the two kayakers were expected to be back by sunset, after leaving the dock around 6:30 p.m.

Officials say one of the kayaks is dark blue and the other one is yellow, both 10-feet long.

Just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Coast Guard said its officials were actively searching the area with an MH-65 helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Station Detroit.

A 25-foot response boat is also being used, from the Lorain station.

If you have information on the missing kayakers, you're asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Buffalo Command Center at 716-843-9527.

© 2017 WKYC-TV