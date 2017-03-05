‘Commence Fire' was day-long training for women on firearms

'Commence Fire' offered a day long training session for women only on Sunday. (Photo: Dawn Kendrick, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND - 2016 saw the highest number of Concealed Handgun Licenses issued across the state. One of the fastest growing demographics contributing to that uptick? Women.

When you consider nearly 118,000 new permits and add that to about 40,000 renewals in 2016, it's the largest number since Ohio began issuing Concealed Handgun Licenses in 2004.

Firearms instructors like Cynthia Campbell at "Commence Fire" FireArms Training Academy say they have seen the number of women students consistently on the rise in 13 years of training for handgun licenses.

"Ladies want to protect themselves, their children, their loved ones and other innocent people. They are coming in to make sure they are comfortable in owning and operating a gun. It's empowering,"says Campbell.

"Commence Fire" offered a day long training session for women only on Sunday.

If you want to check schedules for future classes for everyone, including kids as young as 9 years old, click here: www.commencefire.com

(© 2017 WKYC)