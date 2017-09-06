Annual CLE-BEE tests spelling prowess of local professionals

Betsy Kling will emcee the CLE-BEE corporate spelling bee. (Photo: Courtesy: The Literacy Cooperative, Custom)

CLEVELAND - Literacy – L-I-T-E-R-A-C-Y – Literacy.

Spelling is an integral part of learning to read, and that’s a big reason why The Literacy Cooperative of Greater Cleveland chooses to celebrate International Literacy Day annually with a fun corporate spelling bee for adults.

This year’s “CLE-BEE” is set for Sept. 7 at The City Club in downtown Cleveland.

Twenty-seven corporate teams made of three people will compete in four categories: Legal, Corporate, Finance and Community. The winners of each round will then face off in the Final Four for the title of champion.

WKYC is the media sponsor of the spelling smackdown, and our own Betsy Kling will again be the emcee of this event. Mike Snyder of WTAM and Monyka Price, chief of education for the city of Cleveland, will read the words for the competitors. Common Pleas Judge John Russo will preside over the rules of the event.

Last year was the first year for the CLE-BEE, and its success proved that this was a fun, competitive way to highlight the challenge of low reading levels in the Cleveland area. The money raised from the team entry fees helps to fund Literacy Cooperative initiatives.

Emily Campbell, vice president of The Literacy Cooperative’s board, and Robert Paponetti, executive director, discussed The Literacy Cooperative and the spelling bee on WKYC's "We The People" in late July. Watch the video here:

For more information on the CLE-BEE, contact Elaine Yeip at 216-776-6180 or check out The Literacy Cooperative's website.

Bob Paponetti of The Literacy Cooperative goes over rules for the CLE-BEE with Betsy Kling. (Photo: Courtesy: The Literacy Cooperative, Custom)

© 2017 WKYC-TV