Campaign to reach out to immigrants who may be crime victims

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Buses and billboards in northeast Ohio will reach out to immigrants and refugees in four languages as part of an effort to help potential crime victims.



Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh has launched a new campaign, titled "We Can Help," to assist victims of crime.



The Akron Beacon Journal reports more than 300 ads in English, Spanish, Arabic and Nepali will appear inside and outside Akron Metropolitan Regional Transit Authority buses. Ten billboards will also have ads.



They'll feature contact information for agencies, including the Rape Crisis Center, Battered Women's Shelter, Victim Assistance Program and the prosecutor's office.



The prosecutor's website will summarize victim rights and provide links for individuals who don't understand the law or don't know where to find help.



The campaign runs through April.

