Healing together: Bonded by loss and the thin blue line

There is good that has risen up out of what still to this day is gut wrenching for Ohio State Trooper Kenny Velez’s family.

It was September 15, 2016 when 48-year-old Velez went to work and didn't come home. Run down during a traffic stop on I-90.

Kennys kids are becoming amazing legacies of what has to be a proud dad looking down.

Hearing of Clevleland Police Officer David Fahey’s death this week has them vowing to be strength for the Fahey family, as the y deal with the loss of yet another loved one who's paid the ultimate price to protect and serve.

Tuesday, Fahey died the same way as Velez, in the line of duty, along the same stretch of highway.

It was like a punch to the gut for this family who knows firsthand what the Fahey's are feeling.

"We relived it. Everybody relived it. It absolutely broke my heart to know another family has to go through what we went through," said Andria Velez.

Andria is Kenny’s 21-year-old daughter, a junior at Kent State University who went back to school for her dad.

"I have this necklace. It's a folded flag, I look at this it reminds me I can do this. I can get through anything because of him," said Andria Velez.

Who could forget Amherst High School Sophomore Christian Velez rising up to hoist the American flag just one day after his dad died.

He CHOSE to play in that Friday night varsity football game FOR his dad, In HONOR OF his dad.

Amherst won that day.

It was the first time since 2014.

It was about more than football that night.

It was about we got your back just one day after Christian tweeted “Rest in peace dad. I know you will always be right there watching over me."

It was a Sea of Blue holding up the legacy that Velez left in Christian.

It’s a legacy that lives on, in fact in all 3 of his kids.

Devin, a 23-year-old already serving his country in the Air Force.

“And Christian looks up to him like no other and wants to follow in his footsteps," says Christian and Devin and Andria’s mother, Rachel Valez.

On Thursday, Christian, a high school sophomore with a 4.3 GPA was in Colorado for a tour of the Air Force Academy..

For the Velez family, life goes on, having been lifted up by overwhelming support now they're paying it forward to the Fahey Family.

"I just want to let the fahey family know we are here for them. We’ve always got your back especially that thin blue line family," said Andria Velez.

Sea of Blue organizers are rallying supporters to line the Fahey funeral procession route on Saturday to honor the Fahey family and the sacrifice they will continue to pay long after the funeral is over.

