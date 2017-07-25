July 25 is National Hire A Veteran Day

Silhouette of American (USA) soldier saluting to USA flag (Photo: Marko_Marcello, Marko Misic)

Every day, military personnel face the difficult task adjusting to civilian life, and are looking for civilian employment.

Hire our Heroes, a non-profit organization, founded Hire a Veteran Day to provide a day to spread awareness and create a platform where employers and veterans can network. HOH was founded and is operated by veterans for veterans. Click here to learn more about HOH's mission.

The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed July 25 as the day to observe National Hire A Veteran Day.

How you can help:

Join Hire Our Heroes at a virtual career fair.

Employers and job seekers can visit targetedjobfairs.com

The best way to honor a Veteran is to hire one. Veterans are highly trained, qualified individuals that are ready and able to fill open positions.

