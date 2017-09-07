Representative John Lewis to be honored with Louis Stokes Community Visionary Award

(Photo: Twitter)

A legendary American will be honored in Cleveland next week.

Congressman John Lewis will be in town to accept a coveted honor, the Louis Stokes Community Visionary Award.

The award was establish by Congressman Louis Stokes in 1996 to honor an individual committed to community development.

WKYC's Russ Mitchell recently had the chance to speak with Congressman Lewis from Atlana. The pair discussed what he remembers most about his former colleague in congress, Lou Stokes.

Lewis will be the 16th recipient of the award.

The award will be presented during during a breakfast award ceremony on Friday, September 15.

The event, sponsored by the Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation will be held at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel located at :24 Public Square Cleveland, OH 44113

For more information on the event, and to purchase tickets,

