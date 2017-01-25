WKYC
WATCH | Cleveland Kicks Off Year-Long Celebration Honoring Carl and Louis Stokes

WKYC 8:05 PM. EST January 25, 2017

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and author Dee Perry present: In Their Footsteps: African-American Elected Officials and the Legacy of Carl and Louis Stokes. Watch below. 

(© 2017 WKYC)


