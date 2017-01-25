Close WATCH | Cleveland Kicks Off Year-Long Celebration Honoring Carl and Louis Stokes WKYC 8:05 PM. EST January 25, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and author Dee Perry present: In Their Footsteps: African-American Elected Officials and the Legacy of Carl and Louis Stokes. Watch below. (© 2017 WKYC) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Body of fallen Cleveland officer escorted to funeral home Officer helping on accident scene when hit Ways To Save For Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle DASHCAM ' Police dog bites man in Akron Noon weather forecast for January 25, 2017 Police seek suspect who struck, killed Cleveland officer Final AM Weather For Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 Ways to Save: Big Screen, Big Game TV Bargain Madonna speaks at Women's March More Stories Beloved TV star Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80 Jan 25, 2017, 3:18 p.m. FORECAST | Cooler, snowier for a time Jan 15, 2016, 3:17 p.m. WATCH | Akron: Police dog bites man during Facebook… Jan 25, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs