WATCH | Cleveland police help 5-year-old boy replace stolen bike

(Photo: George Payamgis, WKYC)

File this one under the "Making the world a better place" category.

After receiving a call about a stolen bike, Cleveland police officers were heartbroken to discover it had only been bought a week ago for a 5-year-old boy. That's when they decided to help.

The assigned officer told WKYC she contacted the Steelyard Walmart and they immediately called her back. Soon after, the boy was riding out of the store with a brand new bike, free of charge.

"They worked their magic," the boy's mother said.

A very happy ending for all involved!

