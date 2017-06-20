Congratulations to our Facebook Friend & Viewer who named the Consumer Segment on Donovan Live!

(Photo: Cotton, Kierra)

After weeks of asking viewers to come up with a name for my segment on Donovan Live…we’ve finally settled on One For The Money! So shout out to Vickie Balliett from Belleville, Ohio who came up with the one we picked. You are now a part of WKYC and my history!

And with that... I have two stories which frankly I could do two full separate reports on because they're so interesting. But let's start with this:

Ring-less Voicemails

Have you ever heard of ring-less voicemails? If you haven’t, this is going to make you crazy.

It's a new way telemarketers and debt collectors can get around laws banning them from calling cell phones using automated dialers or prerecorded voices or robocalls without your approval.

The callers use software which lets them leave you a message without your phone ringing. The people who do this say; ‘look at how thoughtful we are! We're not bothering you at an inopportune time.” The people getting the calls say...’yeah, so now you're clogging up our voicemails.’

And here's the kicker. The Feds may let them get away with this. One of the companies offering this service filed a petition to make them legal because they're not technically phone calls. And the Federal Communications Commission is actually considering it. It’s collecting public comments and will rule on it at a later date.

If you want to be heard, here’s your chance to let them know what you think, click here.

Look for “Rules and Regulations Implementing the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991 - Sep 12, 2002”

I wrote, “Hell no! You can’t be serious.”

Burner App

And this takes me to the second story which is a really cool way to avoid unwanted calls like those. You may have heard of Burner phones. If you haven’t, they're phones you pay for with cash and without a contract, which makes them hard to track. So they're very popular with criminals. They use Burners to do their business, then simply dump…or “burn” the phone… and more importantly the number, when they're done.

Well now you can turn your expensive smart phone into a Burner of sorts with an app called... Burner. It allows you to create a second number for your phone to use which is great, let's say, if you're on a dating website and someone’s getting too pesky. Maybe you sell stuff on Craig's List and you don't want people to have your private number forever. And of course, use it when you’re buying something from a company which might sell your info.

It's free for 30 days. After that, it's $4.99 a month for unlimited text, calls and photos, or $3.99 a month if you pay for the year up-front. If you want more than one burner number you get can get three for $14.99 a month or $11.67 if you pay up-front. So you've got one number for all the questionable people, one for your office and one for family and friends.



And with those plans you can swap out a line every month, if let's say a telemarketer gets your number! And that's definitely....One For The Money!



© 2017 WKYC-TV