Creator of Rainbow Pride flag dead at 65

WKYC 2:12 PM. EDT April 01, 2017

The creator of the iconic and unifying rainbow flag has passed away.

A crowd in San Francisco gathered to mourn the loss of artist and civil rights activist Gilbert Baker, according to NBC New York..

He passed away Friday in New York at the age of 65 from natural causes, according to NBC New York.

Baker created the LGBTQ symbol back in 1978.

Baker sewed the original rainbow flag in 1978 after his friend, then-San Francisco city supervisor Harvey Milk, asked him to use his skills to make banners for gay and anti-war street protests, according to NBC New York.

The flag has since come to represent inclusion and safety for the gay community worldwide, according to NBC.

 

