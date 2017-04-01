Creator of Rainbow Pride flag dead at 65

Gilbert Baker (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images))

The creator of the iconic and unifying rainbow flag has passed away.

A crowd in San Francisco gathered to mourn the loss of artist and civil rights activist Gilbert Baker, according to NBC New York..

He passed away Friday in New York at the age of 65 from natural causes, according to NBC New York.

Baker created the LGBTQ symbol back in 1978.

Baker sewed the original rainbow flag in 1978 after his friend, then-San Francisco city supervisor Harvey Milk, asked him to use his skills to make banners for gay and anti-war street protests, according to NBC New York.

The flag has since come to represent inclusion and safety for the gay community worldwide, according to NBC.

My dearest friend in the world is gone. Gilbert Baker gave the world the Rainbow Flag; he gave me forty years of love and friendship. pic.twitter.com/titd3XZ0zD — Cleve Jones (@CleveJones1) March 31, 2017

San Francisco friends, meet me under Gilbert's flag tonight 7pm Castro/Market. pic.twitter.com/yPCk4jrXBX — Cleve Jones (@CleveJones1) March 31, 2017

