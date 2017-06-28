Crews working to get field ready for Pro Football Hall of Fame game

CANTON - There's no doubt you can tell a difference on the field.

“It is really spectacular,” said Pete Fierle, chief of staff & vice president of communications at Canton's Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is just about a month away from hosting enshrinement week and unveiling their new state of the art field.

A lot has happened within the past year and while there’s a lot of work ahead for the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village project, the football field is on track to host this year’s game to launch enshrinement week on August 3rd.

“They [construction crews] have been working around the clock, 24 hours a day, three shifts, working nonstop to make sure this ready.”

Just about a month away from kickoff at the @ProFootballHOF to launch enshrinement week. See the progress at 6p on @wkyc. pic.twitter.com/nxa5z1LZYJ — Amani Abraham (@AmaniAbraham) June 28, 2017

A mishap last year with the type of paint used on the field led to officials to cancel the Hall of Fame game. But today, a different story, as crews install a new state-of-the-art field.

“Everything is sewn in from our logo to the yard line to the end zone. This is a state of the art NFL field that will be ready and tested before the game to kick things off.”

The Hall of Fame posted a time-lapse video on their Facebook page to show just how much progress has been made over the past few months.

“Still just 23,000 seats, but it’s every bit of world class as any NFL venue.”

The venue will also be the home to concerts and other athletic events throughout the area. There’s still more to come, with new turf fields set to be completed in 2018, and a retail village and a coaches’ university the following year.

“When you come down here over the next few months, to the next few years, this entire campus will be completely transformed.”

The completion of the entire development project is set to coincide with the NFL’s 100th season and the Centennial celebration in 2020.

© 2017 WKYC-TV